Idea for Mr. Levan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why doesn’t Mr. Levan invite his biker pals to camp on his property? That way the rest of the area can be spared the constant back and forth of the bikes to the town’s restaurants and bars four times a day (or more). Mr. Levan has the property to host his biker friends and it accomplishes a number of things, among which are closer proximity to his campers, to the restaurants, stores, and bars.
This, then will greatly reduce the noise level over the rest of the area.
W.G. Davis,
Gettysburg
