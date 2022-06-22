Blue, gray, military posts, insignia
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Last night I watched “The Longest Day,” the epic war movie by Darryl F. Zanuck. It tells the story of D-Day that occurred on June 6, 1944, the Normandy Invasion to include the U.S. 29th Infantry Division known as the Blue and Gray with its distinctive patch.
This day was considered one of the most important in world history. It showed the courage, hopes, fears, suffering, valor, and sacrifice of our American soldiers and Allies.
I have read about the select commission now reviewing posts to be renamed and patches to be changed. I believe this is a serious matter involving all Americans; not just a budget item, social engineering, or to satisfy some activists.
After listening to why it would change names, I’ve come to the conclusion it is best not to change names and history should be respected, protected, and understood. Most of the Confederate officers were honorable men, and after the Civil War became congressmen in our government and worked to heal the injustices and scars of our nation divided and now restored.
The American Army united have dedicated and distinguished histories in defending America. The 29th Division- Blue and the Gray at Omaha Beach- was formed as a gesture of healing the North and South, and in fact all fought together as Americans. I was raised in Baltimore and remember the end of World War II vaguely as a six-year-old boy. The 29th Infantry Division in Maryland is a well respected contribution to the Army.
Times and places are full of events, friends, and memories. I spent 30 years with the Army (21 years active duty, mostly infantry, combat tours, and world assignments). I was assigned to or trained on at least 28 military posts (mostly Army). They include Infantry Officer Candidate School, Basic Training, then Airborne School, Republic of Vietnam (RVN) twice, and much more.
Now in retirement, the Army has asked others and me to “be soldiers for life.” I have spent over one-third of my life in the Army- no regrets with a few changes.
Our president, Mr. Biden, has said his main goal is to unify our nation. I hope he does no. Yet I don’t see renaming every post on which I served as helpful. Millions of Americans and their families past in present will be hurt- including me.
I recommend this commission be dissolved or given a more worthy task. We nee to honor our nation’s history and learn our history’s lessons.
Thanks.
Lewis Smith,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.