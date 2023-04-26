Art auction a success
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Land Conservancy of Adams County has just closed its 26th annual Art Auction, and what a success! Our show was one of our largest with 127 pieces, thank you to all of the artists and collectors who donated and to the bidders who won them. And thank you to our Art Auction Patrons whose generous support assures that every penny the auction brings in goes straight to land protection. Thank you to all in the community who showed up to support us by attending our opening reception, which may have drawn the biggest crowd ever for such an opening at the Arts Council. The community turned out again for two brand new events: a mid-week luncheon at the gallery that was a sellout, and an End of Auction Happy Hour that was just what it sounds like and was also well attended.
Of course, an event with so many facets needs a lot of helping hands. Thank you to the volunteers who showed up to hang this large show and to those who photographed and cataloged the work. On three separate occasions we relied on a team of volunteers to prepare and serve food and drinks, and clean up afterwards. And a special thank you to Chef Harry McCullough and venerable pianist Herb Sell, their superb performances made our events memorable. Another big thank you goes to our gracious host, The Adams County Arts Council. And finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the most important cog in the wheel, LCAC administrative assistant Kathy Johnson, without her this couldn’t have happened.
Bob Prosperi, art auction chairman,
Gettysburg
