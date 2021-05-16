Editor, Gettysburg Times,
When I read about the need to consolidate Pennsylvania state universities, I am reminded that past college presidents have told me their toughest job was dealing with as many as six labor unions in each of their universities. They say it is more difficult to get professors to do as much work as in the 28 Right To Work States. Also, with as many as 1800 college majors, with only 27% of college graduates able to find jobs closely related to their majors, there appears to be lots of need for cost cutting in our bloated colleges and universities!
