More trail information
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mike Strong raised good points in his article about the proposed trail to the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS). His suggestion to locate the trail across the north end of the Ag Center property from the trail to the high school was presented to the board of directors for the Conservation District in June 2021 by myself and the executive director for the ACHS. A day or two after the presentation, the district manager for the conservation district informed us that the trail plan was not acceptable for a couple reasons, including liability concerns and impervious cover requirements. So, we had to find an alternate route and Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. sought grants to conduct a trail feasibility study. The study has been ongoing for a couple months, analyzing the most feasible location for the trail. The seemingly obvious location is on the east side of Carlisle Street. However, that would require removal of parking, a new sidewalk and an expensive bridge. This was discussed with the borough planner and some residents. It was determined, as part of the feasibility study, that this idea would meet with more objections from residents and more financial problems than locating the trail on the west side of the street. An expensive bridge across the existing water ditch would be needed on the east side. Using the west side of the street allows the trail to cross the ditch on the road where the speed limit is 25 mph, as it is where people coming from the college cross Carlisle Street along Broadway. Unfortunately, some of the information above was not discussed during the public meeting on Dec. 7 and did not appear in the newspaper. The study report and final recommendations will not be completed until the end of the year.
Dennis Hickethier (Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc.),
Gettysburg
