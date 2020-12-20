Over a month has passed since the election. Thus far, the allegations of fraud have not been substantiated in court and the outcome will not likely change. Nonetheless, the misinformation embedded in these claims poses a significant threat to the United States. When public figures reject the legitimacy of the election without evidence, suggest secession, or invoke civil war, they jeopardize the norms and institutions that hold our country together. This rhetoric is not without consequence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.