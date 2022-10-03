Pro Qually
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For a third time, the PA Department of State plans to publish the text of proposed amendments to the state Constitution in newspapers across the state. It is a lot of “government speak” language, which will take up an entire page of the Gettysburg Times, but it is worth the time to read what our legislature has been up to. One change will specifically state that the Constitution provides NO RIGHT to abortion. In other words, women will have no constitutional right in Pennsylvania to make one of the most critical and personal decisions about their own health and well-being and the well-bring of their families. The wording only makes sense if this is a first step to completely ban abortion.
Another proposed change will discourage citizens from voting by requiring ID before exercising that fundamental right. There is no explanation about how this might be accomplished for mail-in ballots, a likely future target of the majority Republican legislature. There is no justification for it; our county commissioners have said that there were no irregularities here in the 2020 election, nor were there in any other county.
If you are concerned about good government, other measures included in this hodge-podge of changes are also questionable. Why would you lump unrelated changes into one ballot question if not to trick voters?
Representative Dan Moul voted to approve these constitutional changes and can be expected to do so again in the next legislative session. If these amendments pass a second time, it is likely they will appear on the ballot in the May 2023 local primary election when the fewest number of citizens vote. On Nov. 8, we can send Representative Moul a message that we do not want our rights and freedoms restricted. We have a choice in who we send to Harrisburg to represent us. Marty Qually understands good government and will protect our rights and freedoms. He won’t use constitutional amendments as an easy way to trick voters into voting against their own interests. It is time for change. Marty is the change we need!
Susan C. Naugle,
Gettysburg
