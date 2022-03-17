Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My perspective on the situation in Ukraine seems to be somewhat at odds with the prevailing viewpoint. I'm not Ukrainian, I'm not Russian, and I consider myself to be impartial, as I don't favor one side over the other. However, I can't seem to figure out the massive outpouring of sympathy for the Ukrainians. They've been attacking the primarily Russian provinces including Donetsk with artillery and rockets, killing people by the thousands for eight years now, including bombing hospitals, schools, churches, and anything else that happens to be of note with very little worldwide mention in all that time. Now the Ukrainians have been under fire for less than a month, and the whole world is in an uproar. Seems to me the Ukrainians are just being a bunch of poor sports. Perhaps empathy only comes at a price. Time will tell.
Michael Hutchison,
Gettysburg
