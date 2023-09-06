All hands on deck
Editor, Gettysburg Times
I’m from the “if it quacks like a duck” school of reasoning, when it comes to sniffing out charlatans. Since 1987, when Joe Biden announced his first run for presidency, it was demonstrably clear to me that this man was sorely unfit to lead this proud nation. What we have observed over the ensuing decades has been a severe degradation of his mental and emotional state. The old canard that only a psychiatrist can diagnose mental deterioration may be true, but since we’ve all had 40 years of exposure to his damaging personality and lies, even a five-year-old can diagnose this sick man – as noted, if it quacks like a duck then it must be a duck!
What’s even worse for the state of our nation is that Biden’s illness has infected a large swath of our voting public. The term Group Psychosis (look it up) best describes our current status. It’s when a leader living with a mental illness (like Biden’s inability to acknowledge reality such as his Son’s corruptions) transfers to their delusions to a group, which eventually transforms them into toxic cult followers. This is currently best demonstrated by the reaction of his true believers to Biden’s barrage of criminal revelations. From MSNBC onward, the ridiculous pearl-clutching has been laughably transparent-like overprotective helicopter parents unable to admit that their spoiled child is a monster!
It’s no secret that I’ve been critical of Biden and his devoted acolytes, because of my 61 years as a Veteran and proud American citizen, I’ve never witnessed such a poisonous division in my beloved country brought about by a single President. In fact, I’ve always assumed that Americans were sufficiently savvy that they would never succumb to such an unstable person to lead our great nation. Alas, I was rather naïve – and indeed, wasn’t clued in to Group Psychosis.
American politics can be likened to a ship. Presently, our once proud ship of State is tilting precariously to the left because the Democratic port side, thanks to Biden and his Ultra-Liberal cultist, has a gaping hole in it and is taking on water. The question is can we repair that hole before the ship sinks? This I believe is a moment for all hands-on deck!
Brian D. Parker,
Gettysburg
