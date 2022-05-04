Let there be dark
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
By now, many of us are aware of an array of pollution issues, most notably air, sea, and land pollution. With Earth Day at the end of April, perhaps it is timely to shed a little light (no pun) on the problem of light pollution.
While artificial light is vastly helpful in many ways, it can be a nuisance if it sneaks between the cracks of one’s windows while they are trying to sleep, or if one is simply relaxing in the backyard at night trying to absorb the majesty of the cosmos.
Artificial light, as research has demonstrated, interferes with migratory bird populations, 200 species of which in North America migrate nocturnally. These nocturnal migratory populations are attracted to and confused by high rise light, resulting in many avian fatalities. The US Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that 5 to 50 million birds fatally collide with lighted communication towers annually.
Nocturnally active marsupials as well as sea turtles behaviors are affected by nighttime light, which interrupts their circadian rhythms, foraging habits, reproduction, and navigation.
How can we help? Turn off lights in the house at night, put timers on dawn to dusk lights, request shields for glaring street lights and visit certified Dark Sky sanctuaries to retrieve a sense of awe and majesty that only heavenly light can restore in you.
Kavin Peterson,
East Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.