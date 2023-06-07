Bad for democracy
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A recent column (Leon Reed) and letter attacked Republicans for supposedly weakening our democracy, and for projecting supposed Republican transgressions onto Democrats. But Dems are the masters of projection and weakening our democracy. It severely weakens democracy when Biden, who promised “the most transparent administration in history”, is hiding out, not campaigning. Both he and KJP refuse to answer serious questions. They use politically weaponized press and government officials (Judicial. FBI, IRS, Intell. agencies,) to arrest and try to jail Biden’s probable opponent and supporters in the 2024 election. That is, and has been, their scenario and comes from the playbook of dictators. Example: Both Trump and Biden as VP, had stored secret documents, which a former president (not VP) is legally allowed to declassify. Trump gets raided by FBI, his attorneys not allowed. Biden’s lawyers allowed to “look for the documents” at three locations, one of which, is owned by Communist China (Biden Center). These politically weaponized government officials leak all kinds of unverifiable “information” about Trump, but no leaks about Biden or the laptop, or bribery charges or the “business” deals with foreign governments (even though the Biden family has no “businesses,” other than influence peddling.) It was VP Biden in 2018 (Council on Foreign Relations), who bragged on video that in 2014 he held up a $billion in US aid to Ukraine until a Ukrainian prosecutor, investigating energy company, Burisma, was fired.(Hunter paid more than $50K/month).
Also bad for democracy is Democrats plan no primary debates. Biden is once again “hiding in the basement”. Democracy is severely weakened. when FBI and other whistleblowers, supposed to be protected, are harassed and punished by the Biden administration for going public regarding the obvious double standard. They blow off investigations of Democrats/Biden, but harass and jail Republicans. Democracy is also severely weakened with Biden’s killing energy independence and wide-open border because Biden allows the human trafficking and drug smuggling cartels to control it, then blatantly lies, proclaiming “the border is secure”.
Important to remember it was Democrats in bed with erroneous CDC & Fauci information and union bosses, who championed the mandates, school closings, and lockdowns, that deprived Americans of their freedoms and set public school students back.
Joe spends almost every weekend at Rehoboth Beach, but still has not visited the Americans, who suffered the railroad and ecological calamity in East Palestine. Obviously, Joe’s compassion depends on the demographics!
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.