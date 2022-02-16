Pay your fair share
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Times Publisher Harry has brought up the subject of defunding the Cumberland Township Police Department several times. I agree. Defunding the police is a terrible idea when it is done just to save money and not make local policing more effective.
But some defunding efforts are more egregious that others. Since 2013, we stood by while 49 Pennsylvania municipalities defunded their local police efforts, relying instead on the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) for coverage. (Hats off to Abbottstown Borough for resisting the trend and hiring a part-time officer two years ago.)
Forty-nine out of 2,561 municipal entities are not a lot, but is it a “crime” when you consider all Pennsylvania taxpayers have to pay to protect the residents of the 1,721 municipalities without local police. It’s a “crime” when Pennsylvania municipalities are required by law to pay for a wide assortment of public safety efforts, but not local police coverage.
Who can blame these municipalities for opting out of local police coverage? Actually, the Pennsylvania taxpayers in areas with local police coverage can, and in Adams County that’s quite a few. The PSP spends well over $500 million each year providing coverage to municipalities without local police for which they receive no direct reimbursement.
How do we fix this? The Pennsylvania State Police Municipal Patrol Services Act, introduced a few years back, would have imposed a per capita fee on those municipalities without local police coverage. That measure was a bit “controversial” shall we say.
The PSP’s 2021-2022 budget proposes a fee on all municipalities “…scaled for population, income, and whether the municipality employs a part-time or full-time police department or relies on PSP for coverage. The plan calls on all municipalities to contribute because PSP provides a variety of services…across the commonwealth, regardless of whether they staff a municipal police department.” The proposal indicates troopers investigate traffic crashes, conduct criminal investigations, enforce traffic laws, provide aviation support and crime lab services, remove hazardous devices and explosives, disseminate Amber Alerts, and more. (www.psp.pa.gov/Pages/Municipal-Funding-Proposal.aspx)
Will this proposal lead to more defunding of local police or less? We don’t know but we still must try.
When you examine crime statistics, we live in one of the safest municipalities in the country (thanks to our local police) and I’m sure Cumberland Township residents would like to keep that way.
Duane Kanagy,
Cumberland Township
