Iran is the problem
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Janet Powers recently wrote that Ukraine’s struggle with Putin and Palestinians versus Israel supposedly “occupying” Judea and Samaria are similar. Nothing could be further from the truth. Ukraine is a sovereign democracy that has been invaded by Putin’s troops, who are committing major war and genocide crimes. Israel is a sovereign democracy often invaded and viscously attacked by intifadas and wars that are always initiated by Palestinians (ex: terror tunnels and many tens of thousands of rockets targeting Israeli civilians from Gaza). The PA incites Arabs to initiate attacks against Israeli citizens (14 murdered in two weeks) to “celebrate” Ramadan.
Ukraine is a democracy with fair elections. Israel is also a democracy with fair elections, the last of which was decided by Israeli Islamist Parties in 2021. Palestinians in Gaza live miserably under Iranian proxy, Hamas, with a horrible human rights record (abusing women and LGBTQ people, taking away religious freedom) since their last election in 2005.
The PA, which maintains its “pay to slay” program, gives generous stipends to terrorists who attack Israelis. They also have a terrible human rights record.
Israel does not “occupy” J&S, which was included in the UN Israel plan.
Jordan illegally occupied that area, after Israel was attacked by five Arab armies in 1948. In 1967, Israel recaptured J&S from Jordan in attempt to destroy Israel again. Unlike Ukraine and Israel, there has never been a Palestinian state. Palestinians were invented in 1964 in effort to de-legitimize Israel.
Palestinians congratulated Taliban terrorists and the 9/11 attackers in defeating US in Afghanistan. Neither Gaza nor the PA have condemned Putin’s invasion and genocide in Ukraine, nor sent any aid. Israel has strongly condemned the invasion, sent much aid, and set up a large field hospital in western Ukraine for refugees. Israel has accepted many thousands of Ukrainians (Jewish and non-Jewish).
Powers also mentions Yemen, invaded by Iranian terrorist proxy, Houthis, which fires rockets at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia to support Iran. Only one side wants peace in Ukraine, and the other side wants peace in Israel. Since 1948, Israel has made eight peace offers to Arabs and Palestinians. All were rejected. Never-the-less, Israel is trying to help Gazans by offering 30,000 more (they already have 150,000) new permits to work in Israel, where Gazans make nine times what they make in Hamas controlled Gaza- so they can raise the standard of living greatly.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
