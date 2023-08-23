A nation in trouble
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On August 18, The Washington Post ran a useful piece giving some of the reasons that our Nation’s “Democracy is cracking.” Here are a few points not specifically mentioned by the Post. Only one justice of the Supreme Court has had military experience, Alito, and he seems to have forgotten the difference between a musket and a machine gun. He and his ilk have also embraced the utter nonsense that “money equals speech,” a corrupt doctrine that politically equates an ordinary citizen’s ten- dollar political contribution to a billionaire’s purchase of a congressman. No wonder the majority of Americans have lost confidence in a court run by “originalists” who can’t tell the difference between 1787 and 2023. Then we have Congress--many of whose members are feckless poltroons, guaranteed to infest the Capitol without competition because of gerrymandering by state legislatures,. The Republican Party has clearly demonstrated its hostility to democracy by supporting a liar who tried to overthrow the choice of the majority in a fair election. The Democratic Party refuses to face the reality that entitlement programs need to be reformed (as do Trump and some other Republicans). Democrats do show some fiscal responsibility by trying to increase taxes on corporations and very rich people, but Republicans won’t hear of it. Too many of these self-serving poseurs in both parties have benefited from a system that makes them nearly immune to removal until a tsunami of voters wakes up to throw them out and replace them with women and men who care more about decent government than about getting reelected. Until that happens, if it ever does, our nation is in real trouble.
Charles McK. Saltzman,
Aspers
