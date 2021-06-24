Monday evening, after the storm, Lake View Drive was covered with leaves and branches. Some of this debris was blowing from every property on the street, not just ours. Tom and I felt we had to clear the street as it was not a safe to just let it there. Also, having lived on the corner of Old Mill and Lake View for 38 years, I know everything piles up right on this corner. We felt we were not only caring about our neighbors safety, but also helping Cumberland Township by keeping this from clogging up the storm drains and making it easier for them to clean up today.
