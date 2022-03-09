Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Once again Donald Trump is blamed for whatever bad things are happening in America and beyond. He is not God. Neither is he the devil. But when nasty quotes are attributed to anyone, shouldn’t the writer give a time and place where this was said? Otherwise everything is hearsay, kids fighting in the playground. Robert Prosperi (and all of us) might be believable if we reported accurately who said what, when, and where, so that it can be verified. We are grown-ups trying to make some sense of what is going on in the world and in America. God help us!
Pat Buysse,
York Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.