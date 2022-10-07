Marty gets it
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I encourage all Adams County voters to consider voting for Marty Qually to represent us in Harrisburg as State Representative. I have personally known Marty since he was in first grade and attended both grade school and high school with him. Marty was then and is now a compassionate, intelligent and honorable person for whom I have the utmost respect. The Marty I know is passionate about Adams County and the people who live here, and will tirelessly work to make our needs and voices heard in the Capitol.
Recently, I’ve seen some downright nasty attack letters and “opinion pieces” in the Times that have prompted me to write this letter. Specifically, the attacks regarding Marty’s election sign in town urging people to VOTE; the sign is located near the Medical Marijuana Dispensary in town and encourages people to get registered and vote. Marty recognizes that there are many, many people in our community who are patients at the dispensary because they have received a LEGAL prescription from their medical provider to assist with their medical issues. Some of these issues or conditions include: epilepsy, glaucoma, anxiety, chronic pain, cancer treatment and PTSD. States with legal medical marijuana are beginning to see a reduction in opioid prescriptions and abuse, due to the use of this more natural pain reliever. Medical marijuana users are not stoners or losers as Harry Hartman would have you believe, but citizens with legitimate medical issues. As a County Commissioner, Marty Qually led the charge in obtaining funding and creating the Mercy House, the county’s first substance abuse recovery house. He understands that helping those suffering from illegal drug addiction is the issue, not demonizing people with a legal doctor approved prescription. His ability to understand the difference may be lost on Harry Hartman, but Marty’s work is saving lives.
Meanwhile, what has Dan Moul done to support the fight against opioid addiction? He has railed against the expansion of Medicaid in Pa., the leading source of funding for substance abuse treatment programs. Without Medicaid dollars the Mercy House would never be successful. He just doesn’t understand that we should be treating people. Thankfully, Marty gets it.
I respectfully ask that all readers vote for Marty Qually as our state representative in Harrisburg. He will fight for us with compassion, intelligence, and drive. We need Marty’s voice and support for all people in Adams County.
Meghan O’Brien,
Gettysburg
