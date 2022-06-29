Lauds Casey and Wolf
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a Pennsylvanian I am grateful to Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf for voicing their clear respect for women and girls. I echo the June 25 statement from the College of Physicians of Philadelphia: “The Court’s decision, allowing states to effectively ban abortions, gives state legislatures tremendous power over a medical decision that should be made between a patient and her physician, in confidence and without government intervention. The restriction of reproductive rights has significant implications for access to reproductive services, as well as the potential for criminalizing healthcare services that internationally are considered a fundamental right.”
Katy Giebenhain,
Gettysburg
