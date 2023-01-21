Supports local fire department
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On behalf of the Gettysburg Fire Department, I would like to take this opportunity to thank GARMA not only for the donation today but its continued support of the Gettysburg Fire Department. Every fire department in Adams County is volunteer. Based on the records maintained by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, Pennsylvania currently has a total of 2,448 fire companies/departments. This includes 2,354 all-volunteer companies, 22 career (paid) departments and 72 “combination” paid/volunteer companies. Without the monetary donations, volunteers, community support, county support, municipality support and employers that have flexibility to allow volunteers to respond, we would not be able to provide the services needed for our communities. Gettysburg alone responded to over 800 incidents in 2022. The volunteer fire service is hurting for volunteers. There are rewarding opportunities to volunteer for your community as a member or as a junior firefighter (ages 14-18). I would encourage everyone to continue to support your local fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.