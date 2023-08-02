Appreciates religion column
I want to thank Joyce Shutt for her uplifting letter in today’s edition about trusting God to make it “all right.” In today’s world of 24/7 news mostly bad, her religious articles over these many years have been a wonder of ways to act like a Christian. We all have days like she related in this current letter but I am guessing most of us don’t look on the bright side! So my very best wishes that your column on Religion continues unabated while we try to live one day at a time.
