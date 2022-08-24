Organization well-received
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our Adams County Moms for Liberty chapter registered to march in the Littlestown Good Ole Days parade on Thursday, Aug. 18. Moms For Liberty is a 501©4 non-profit, non-partisan organization that is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government. We are the watchdogs, because we know that what is being taught in our classrooms steers the future of America. We were a bit apprehensive because of some of the negative stories and misconceptions we have heard about our organization. Our fears were unfounded. The Littlestown community was overwhelmingly receptive to us. We severely underestimated what we needed for our informational flyers, but had a good supply of pocket Constitutions for those who wanted them. Our flag stickers were a huge hit for kids and adults alike! All of the members walking the parade route wore either patriotic garb or Moms for Liberty swag to identify us. Our vehicle proudly carried the Statue of Liberty and the American flag. Thank you Littlestown! Since we ran out of flyers early in the route, if anyone is interested in more information please find us nationally at http://www.momsforliberty.org or reach us via email at Momsforlibertyadamspa@gmail.com
Carol Rebert,
Orrtanna
