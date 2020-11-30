Editor, Gettysburg Times,
An old saying, "Nero plays the fiddle while Rome burns" refers to the unpopularity and incompetence of Nero as a Roman leader. Does this remind you of anyone? It makes me think of President Trump who plays golf while the American people burn with Covid-19 fever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.