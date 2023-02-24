Appreciates honesty

We applaud and appreciate Harry Hartman’s Feb. 18 column titled “Time to Choose Wisely.” His willingness to speak up and seek out the truth on what’s happening at the YWCA got results. The incompetent director was let go. Small town papers are needed preisely to be aware of what’s happening in the community, for good or evil. Well done.
