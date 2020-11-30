Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am surprised that your paper carries columnist Greg Maresca. It is not only the spurious claims he spouts to support his point of view that I find offensive, but the writing itself is really bad. Is it not standard procedure to check your contributors' writing for grammar and word usage? Or do your copy editors have the same aversion to reading his tripe as I do?
