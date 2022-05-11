Mail-in confusion
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
When I got my mail-in ballot this week for the primary election, the instructions were a bit confusing.
Item 4 on the ballot instructions states: “You shall fold the ballot, place in envelope marked ‘OFFICIAL ELECTION BALLOT’ and securely seal.” It sounds simple, but it is wrong!
It is wrong because there is a second smaller envelope marked “Official Mail-in Ballot” in the package.
It is this smaller envelope in which the completed, folded ballot should be placed.
The smaller official mail-in ballot envelope should then be placed inside the larger envelope marked “OFFICIAL ELECTION BALLOT” to be returned to the County board of elections.
While I am grateful to be able to vote by mail, should I be suspicious that the language is intentionally confusing?
The elections process is overseen by the state of Pennsylvania, which prescribes the language to be used on the ballot instructions.
That means it is approved by the state legislature, which through Act 77 of 2019 established mail-in balloting. At that time, as they are now, the state house and senate are controlled by republican majorities. Now, three years later, the same legislature wants to strike down the no excuse mail-in ballot.
Here’s a question.
Pennsylvania has the largest number of legislators among the states and the highest paid legislators in the nation. As a full-time state house and senate, why can’t they get the language right on mail-in ballot instructions? We need more accountability for legislators, not election workers.
If the legislators are spending most of their time running for re-election rather than taking care of the people’s business, maybe they should be fired – through the ballot process once we figure it out.
Jim Krut,
Gettysburg
