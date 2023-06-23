Remember your rights
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 2:03 am
We can all agree that we need police, and I am saddened at the recent loss of life of two officers. Intermixed in the news of those deaths this week were also three stories on policing, one about an entire police department that is so corrupt that it required the Federal government to investigate and confirm the corruption, one article described a group of officers within a small town’s police department that had a long history of abusing citizens and another article of an investigation of several nearby officers using excessive force in a single case. Most of the cases of police abusing citizens did not just happen once, usually there are many unanswered complaints to the department’s brass and very few meaningful punishments are handed out to the abusers. Last week the Times reported on the dealings of our local game warden, Darren David. This warden’s efforts to railroad a citizen were so without merit that the allegations did not make it past the preliminary hearing with the local DA. This warden may have a history of overreach that has gone unreported or unpunished. No one would say we don’t need a Game Commission with active game wardens, but if you have ever delt with this warden and felt like the meeting was less than professional, you need to report your encounter to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Southcentral Regional Headquarters. Remember as well that you have the right to record all government employes in the open performing their duties, and you should.
Jeff Fertich,
Aspers
