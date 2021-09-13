Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Rev. Dr. Martin Otto-Zimmermann asks today (Sept. 13) why there is a statue of Robert E. Lee on the battlefield. The short answer is that the Park Service in 1917 was not as ignorant of history as he and the politicians in Virginia are now. The medium answer is that Gettysburg would be one-third its size and just a sleepy farm town were it not for Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia. The long answer is, paraphrasing Shelby Foote, that "the real settlement of the War is that Southerners would acknowledge that it is better that the Union be preserved and slavery be abolished, while Northerners would acknowledge that Confederates fought well and bravely for the cause they believed." That settlement has held over 150 years. Tearing down statues remembering our ancestors today, threatens that settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.