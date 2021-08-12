On Aug. 5, I saw PSP officers with guns drawn pointing at the driver of a car. I saw more 4 more officers run towards the car with guns pointing at the driver. I saw a calm and cooperative Black male teenager with his hands out the window. The only perceived threat I felt was towards the teenage boy from the PSP. I saw a mother terrified for the life of her son. I saw a car not searched. I saw a teenager in handcuffs on the hood of a police car waiting patiently. I saw a distraught mother being kept from joining her 16-year-old son. I saw Borough police arrive and do nothing…that made 10 officers present for a minor. I saw officers standing, talking and walking around with their hands on their guns. I saw a PSP officer ridicule a community member videotaping the incident and in the same breath tell the minor he was safe and try to joke around with him. I saw excessive force and systemic racism.
