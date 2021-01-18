Editor, Gettysburg Times,
State Senator Mastriano was among those protesting the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s election and U.S. Rep. John Joyce voted to throw out all of the peoples’ votes in Pennsylvania in the Presidential race. I wonder whether our local legislators also agree with the rampaging crowds in the Capitol on Jan. 6 who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and sought him out in the halls of the Senate? Vice President Mike Pence, with whom I agree on very few issues, performed his Constitutional duty flawlessly on Jan. 6, despite the unhinged and juvenile whining of Donald Trump. The vice president joined the hundreds of state and local election officials of both parties who certified the election, including Republican officials under constant criticism and urging to “find the votes” necessary to reverse the actual results. Those results were affirmed in more than five dozen rejected legal challenges, with many decisions coming from Republican appointed judges, including Trump appointees. Mike Pence did his job. Senator Mastriano and Congressman Joyce seem to be in league with these extremists they have shamelessly encouraged. Responsible citizens want to know. Do they believe we should “hang Mike Pence?"
