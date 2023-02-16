Valet service needed
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For five and a half years I was a proud employee of Towne Park, a contracted agency which provided valet services at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. This valet service provided more than parking cars; it provided a warm greeting to visitors and at times supported hospital staff by helping to transport patients to and from their destination within the hospital. Time after time patients and staff of the hospital shared gratitude for the services provided by the valets while acknowledging how the service enhanced their patient experience.
On Jan. 23, 2023, I brought a friend to the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for a procedure. While they were inside, I sat in my car and watched other patients, visitors and community members enter and exit the hospital. Specifically, there was an older gentleman that caught my eye. When he pulled up to the front entrance to the hospital it was clear that he needed assistance to get his wife inside. But there was none. What could have taken just a few minutes with support from a parking valet took over twelve minutes for him to accomplish alone.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Administration, I urge you to remember that patient experience starts at the front door. Please put people first and restore valet services at the hospital. Your commitment to reinstate valet services shows patients that they made the right choice in choosing WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for their needs.
Ken Gebhart,
Gettysburg
