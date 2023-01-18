Thanks to school boards
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
School board officials, January is School Board Recognition Month. Thank you to all the school board members for your time, effort, and public service. School board members rarely get the spotlight and usually get all the criticism. They spend at least two to four evenings every month at public meetings and many hours pouring over policies, budgets, and information. Elected school board officials serve all students and the community by planning, setting policy, and evaluating results. Specifically, I want to thank the Littlestown Area School District board of education for their time and dedication to a worthy cause.
School boards in this area keep the focus on the students and local policies that make a difference in the lives of children and families through local control. This ensures all revenues collected stay in the local boroughs and townships that serve our children in our school districts. Please join me in thanking a school board member!
Chris Bigger,
Hanover
