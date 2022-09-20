Women’s healthcare in crisis
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Women’s healthcare in crisis
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
2022 is the year women’s healthcare in this country has come under attack from the Supreme Court, conservative legislators and governors. Women are being told “my body, my choice” is ridiculous. These same individuals strongly pushed back against the COVID vaccines citing, “my body, my choice.”
There is no doubt that white males dominate our legislative bodies. Based on the laws being proposed and enacted, it is hard not to conclude that women need to be subjugated. This needs to stop now. Women’s healthcare equality must be addressed and upheld. Women are the backbone of this nation. They hold the families together, they do jobs men refuse to do, they are part of the fabric that keeps this nation free through their service in the armed forces.
I am supporting Josh Sharpiro and Marty Qually for they have expressed their support of women’s healthcare and women in general. I am asking all women to stand behind these individuals and vote. Your future healthcare depends on you.
Tommy Stewart,
Orrtanna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.