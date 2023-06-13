New York prices in G’burg
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I stopped by McDonald’s on Steinweir Avenue when returning home to Arlington, Virginia on Friday, June 9, 2023, and ordered a Sausage Egg McMuffin. The cashier asked me for $4.45. I asked, is that for the meal? I only wanted the sandwich. No, $4.45 was for the sandwich.
The reason for my surprise is a Sausage Egg McMuffin costs $2.75 with tax at my neighborhood McDonald’s in Arlington. The base price is $2.50 with 10% tax. The Gettysburg sandwich was $4.19 with 6.2% tax. Comparing the base prices, the Gettysburg sandwich was 68% more expensive on an item that retails for less than $5.00.
Arlington, Virginia is in the high-cost Washington metropolitan area where labor and materials cost much more than most other locations in America. Volume sales may influence the base cost but not enough for a 68% differential. I read in the Gettysburg Times the former owner sold the franchise to an operator out of New York City, for an undisclosed amount effective April 17, 2023. Does the price reflect New York prices?
Gettysburgians, collectively you exercise economic power. You decide.
Howard Seamens,
Arlington, Va.
