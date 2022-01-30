Like a recent contributors, I too write about Gary Hartman, Esquire. It seems my life was destined to coincide with the Hartman’s. Gary’s parents were well known to me as Mrs. Hartman was a well-known, admired, and wonderful second grade teacher in my youth, and his father was later known as a local lawyer of considerable reputation and distinction. Gary’s younger brother, Jack, is a well remembered member of my high school class of 1968, and fellow lawyer.
