Wants more world news
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As the threat of mass murder is trumpeted by the dictator, Comrade Putin, there is very little in the local paper to inform us that world war could be started by the acts of this insane leader. The enormity of the news that the Ukraine will allegedly soon be attacked by 190,000 Russian soldiers. It is reported that a full scale attack could kill and injure millions of people not in any way a part of this geo-political stranglehold that Putin has forced on our world. Most Ukrainians are just like most Gettysburgians in that they farm for a living or trade in their towns as we do every day. But consider the people of Ukraine may die by the millions if Putin is successful.
All this needless and unacceptable killing in the name of what? There is no justification for these criminal acts. But I remember that our former president during his 4 year presidency, bowed to his good friend Comrade Putin, and now there appears to be a block on essential information that the two, Putin and Trump spoke about. I wonder why. We must also worry about the “Enemy Within.”
Edward J. Thompson,
Gettysburg
