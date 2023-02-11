Wants loan forgiveness
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Education beyond high school is one of the most important privileges granted to citizens of the United States. Whether it be trade school, college, or law school, further education is a key factor to financial success for many. Despite this importance, a majority of college education is too costly, drowning many people in debt. Student loan forgiveness is an essential tool, since it allows working Americans to have the ability to drop portions of their debt after working for ten years. Some Americans believe that this is unreasonable; however, it is extremely beneficial to current and future generations. Some people live paycheck to paycheck due to these loans and need some support, while others find it hard to pay off the loans due to the expanding interest. More often than not student loans, meant to assist Americans with college payment, end up further hurting them down the road. American Progress states that, “Today, a tool meant to help individuals secure a brighter future has instead, too often, morphed into years of default and financial struggle for many borrowers and their households—and student loan debt is rising at an insurmountable rate.” Without student loan forgiveness, people may end up digging themselves into deep debt. The climbing interest rates only contribute to the issue. Interest rates on student loans are on the rise, not to mention they are already very high currently–these rates can be anywhere upwards of five percent. Student loan forgiveness has the potential to help eliminate most of these extra costs, while still paying off the initial loans. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that, “[reducing] student loans by $10,000 would completely wipe out balances for 29% of those with student debt…” Over a quarter of the United States would no longer have to deal with student debt, which is a huge group of people. This would allow more people to have greater financial stability and security. Some Americans might disagree with student loan forgiveness because it was not available to them in the past, yet so many people are in need of the payment reduction in order to be financially stable and finally finish off their debt. Why should we hurt struggling Americans further? We cannot let this tool be taken away from the people because more access to education will make America stronger.
Ryan Durbin,
East Berlin
