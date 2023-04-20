Seeing truth, news and sacred cows
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Newspaper people often decry how little respect (and money) they get given their outsized responsibilities as government watchdogs in thriving democracies.
A prime example of why we need independent newsrooms and strong local reporting was published in the April 18 edition (page A8) of the Gettysburg Times. According to the Associated Press, coverage by a small newspaper prompted the Oklahoma governor to call for the resignations of four McCurtain County officials after a recording device captured the four making racist remarks and threatening the lives of two of the newspaper’s journalists.
Now some may say this was just good ole boys being good ole boys, but this was done following a public meeting and while the four officials were on the public dime. If you don’t think this sort of thing can happen in good ole Adams County, I have some land in Florida to sell you.
We need more trained journalists to keep a close eye on public officials who work for us. But, this is not going to happen when local newspapers go broke and are bought out by what are basically private equity firms that strip newsrooms to the bone. Today there are too few eyes on local corruption. Don’t expect local prosecutors or government regulators to step into the breach. Their budgets have been under fire ever since Ronald Reagan said government is not the solution to our problems, government IS the problem.
Seems we can use a bit more effective government today. Decades of man-made climate change, deregulation and cutting back on government oversight have left us with fewer resources to clean up after storms and hazardous spills and make sure we have clean air, clear water and safe food.
We also need newspapers that are bipartisan and fair. You can see how much integrity and fairness a newspaper has by counting the sacred cows in their pasture. Do they favor one political party over another? Do they have favorite issues they pursue regardless of the value of doing so? Do they balance editorial opinion, or could they give the infamous Soviet rags Pravda (truth) and Izvestiya (news) a run for their money?
Are we getting good, balanced coverage in Adams County or do we have trouble seeing truth and news because of all the livestock? Things that make you say “Hmmm.”
Duane Kanagy,
Gettysburg
