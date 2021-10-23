Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We should get a major fact straight right now. Vaccinated people can get infected with and actually die from Covid-19. Stories confirming this abound. Unlike smallpox or polio vaccines which most of us had to have for school attendance when young, the Covid vaccine will not prevent infection. It does, by all evidence, help you live if you do get infected, and is surely a modern medical near miracle. Why such resistance to vaccination then? There are a few like me, who have a medical condition where a vaccine could possibly bring on a fatal brain infection known as PML. Although I would like to get vaccinated, that is a risk I am unwilling to take regardless of any odds against contracting PML. Others have their own reasons. Every person who wants the vaccine is now able to get it, and that is a great and wonderful thing. But, to chastise, ostracize, or otherwise burden those people who chose differently is just plain folly in my opinion. Do you think such people want to get infected? I am not anti-vaccine, but maintain a far greater and wide spread testing, tracing, and mitigation program would be just as effective in controlling spread. Yet, the incompetence of our governor and state health officials at all levels in instituting such measures these many months is plainly evident. Where are the mobile and fixed test centers? Where are cheap or even free at home quick test kits? Where is robust contact tracing? Nowhere to be found. The fact remains that vaccination, while very important, has shown it will not, and cannot prevent infection or even death. Vaccine mandates are really a cover for such incompetence. Perhaps this is a large part of why some people are resisting mandates so strongly, and view such mandates as the height of government over reach. If vaccination would prevent infection, the story might be far different. If health officials had instituted a robust testing and tracing program from the beginning as they should have, the spread might be better controlled by now.
