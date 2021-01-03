Tell me, are you more worried about a piece of cloth being inconvenient, or a disease killing you? For the better half of a year, masks have become extremely important in our daily lives. Our world has become divided over whether masks are necessary or not: if they are just feeding a hoax or helping save lives. In America, COVID-19 has become more about politics than a health-crisis, resulting in the unacceptable number of deaths compared to the rest of the world. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 17.9 million Americans have been diagnosed, with over 317,000 deaths overall. Worldwide, there have been 77 million cases, with 1.7 million deaths. America makes up 20% of worldwide cases, and 19% of worldwide deaths. There are just under 200 countries on earth and one singular country makes up one-fifth of the amount of cases and deaths: The United States of America. The amount of cases and deaths grows every day.
