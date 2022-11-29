Volunteers needed

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Sgt. Mac Foundation needs volunteers to assist us in tying the red bows on 16,000 wreaths for this year’s annual National Wreath Project. This will be our 16th year for this program of placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of our deceased veterans.
The Sgt. Mac Memorial Foundation was started in 2006 in memory of United States Marine Corps Sergeant Eric McColley who was killed along with seven other Marines and two Airmen in a CH53 helicopter collision off the coast of Djibouti, Africa.
The wreaths will be taken to Quantico, Virginia, National Cemetery where Eric is interred. Volunteers are requested to be at the Giant Food Store in Gettysburg at US Route 30 and Natural Springs Road at 8 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2. This will take place rain or shine so please dress accordingly.
We would really appreciate a large turnout to show support for Eric and the Sgt. Mac Foundation. See you there!
Sgt. Mac Memorial Foundation Board member
