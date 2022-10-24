Speaks up for GASD
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Gettysburg Area School District, in partnership with the family and community, is dedicated to excellence and committed to maximizing every student’s opportunity to reach their full potential for achievement. Our purpose is to provide a safe and healthy environment in which all students can learn. We embrace our responsibility in developing a caring school community that enables all students to become active and productive members of our diverse and ever-changing global society.
I wanted to lead with the mission statement of the Gettysburg Area School District because it seems like many people who serve on the board of that district are unfamiliar with it.
That mission statement does not mention prioritizing tax-payers over the mental health and well-being of students and teachers. The article a few weeks ago about not wanting to pay a couple hundred bucks for pizzas for an overworked and under appreciated staff blows my mind.
Over half of all educators across America are considering leaving the profession sooner than they planned, and I’m sure most of us already know some who have done so.
There is a mental health crisis in our schools, our schools meaning the GASD. This week several school board members voted against a comprehensive plan “because they didn’t know enough about it” despite it being available to read for 28 days ahead of the vote. I think most tax payers know what would happen at their jobs if they neglected their duties for 28 days.
Another said, “that is a parenting issue, not a school issue.” I would invite that member as well as any other board member to spend ONE week in one of your schools (particularly at the elementary level) within the district. Your staff handles incidents of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect ON A DAILY BASIS among a litany of other “in-school” issues that have staff being sent to urgent care to be treated for their injuries.
I’m glad this plan passed and will move forward even if some members of the board at best lack the awareness of this need, or at worse have a willful ignorance or empathy of the needs of those they CHOOSE to serve.
Brandon Staub,
Gettysburg
