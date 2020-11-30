Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have been reading with interest the letters from your readers concerning alleged fraud in the presidential election, and State Senator Mastriano’s loony memorandum to set aside the election. What they all have in common, including your columnist Greg Maresca, is that they repeat allegations of fraud, with no proof. An allegation is just something that someone said. If someone said that Mastriano was a pederast, that would be an allegation. It is also, as far as I know, an outright lie. No legal authority would bring charges against him, or launch an investigation unless it was a credible allegation—meaning that there was evidence to support it. It is now nearly a month after the election. Trump’s lawsuits are being laughed out of court daily; if he and his minions had any evidence, wouldn’t they have produced it by now?
