I could not let the letter from Aaron Rider in Wednesday’s paper go unanswered. Most people can agree that our understanding of science is always evolving and changing, and as our health care providers learn more about diseases and the best way to treat them, they pass this information on to their patients. This does not happen just for the fun of “moving Charlie Brown’s football”, as Mr. Rider suggests, it is to keep us informed and alive. When our doctor advises us to stop smoking, or to lose weight, or to get vaccinated, this is for our health, not for making us “comply with the emerging new world order”. The scientists who study infectious diseases continue to learn more about Covid-19 as time goes on and have worked hard to keep us informed. They have been ridiculed and threatened for doing their job.
