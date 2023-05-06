A vote for equality

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We would like to tell you about our Grandson, Colby W Snyder who is running for Mt. Joy Township Supervisor. He is a very responsible young man, constantly thinking of ways to better himself. He is a single young man living on his own and knows the value of kindness, and money. He is interested in treating everyone equally, regardless of who they are and would very much like to see the township stay the same or even BETTER it!
A vote for Colby is a vote for equal representation for all in Mt. Joy Township!
R. Glenn and Barb Snyder,
