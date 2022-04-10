New age of conflict
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Greed, misery, death, destruction, and despair all flourish with war. Although the world has seen its fair share of conflicts throughout history, we have entered into a new age of conflict. One where the world’s greatest superpowers unite under a common goal and aggression costs your economy.
Previously, major global conflicts were waged for two main reasons: territorial and economic gain. Author of the article “Territory and War,” Monica Duffy Toft, proclaimed that around 50 years ago, “25 armed conflicts were active in over 17 locations. Of these, three-quarters centered on combatants’ control over a specific territory.” Territorial gain was a very popular motive to start violent conflicts in the past. Economic gain is the other cause for armed conflicts. Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of the Peloponnese, Nikolaos Tzifakis states that “the Napoleonic wars – and many of those that followed it –were about the acquisition of trade or trade routes and have been categorized as commercial wars.” Greed has infected countless world leaders throughout history and has been a standard for starting conflicts.
Although war and its causes have not changed, the consequences have. Since World War II, the United States and its allies have been a beacon of freedom and unity. Also, the economies of nations have become more dependent on the rest of the world. This means that any major conflict today will no longer have only positive outcomes, but also cause a drowning economy. This can be seen in the current Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia invaded in order to control a larger part of Europe and precious oil fields in Ukraine. The world responded by enforcing crippling sanctions. These sanctions, according to Shalini Nagarajan of businessinsider.com, saw the ruble drop “nearly 30%, trading as low as 119 per dollar.” The Russian economy worsened as oil companies, Shell and BP, pulled out of their deals with the nation. With more companies pulling out of the nation and the value of Russian ruble being the lowest it has ever been, it is hard to see the profitability in war anymore.
As seen with the Russian-Ukrainian War, times have changed. War has become a severe economic risk. The best thing for our nation to do in the current state of the world is to remain neutral and continue uniting foreign powers. This will hopefully deter other nations from starting conflicts and promote positive relations among enemies.
Kobe Althoff,
East Berlin
