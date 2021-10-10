Last week the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report that outlined how Mr. Trump pressured Department of Justice officials to undermine the 2020 elections. The Report, ‘Justice Subverted,’ lays out how many sought to sabotage the elections results including our own Mr. Perry. The 47-page Report, based upon testimony of Justice Department officials and a massive number of documents, was prepared by the Democratic committee staff. The minority Report – developed by the GOP – is a total of 4 paragraphs and does not even mention Perry, much less seek to exonerate him.
