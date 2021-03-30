Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Can’t help but wonder if Michael Cooper White’s column on Passover and Holy Week was supposed to be considered uplifting? It certainly had a good start right to the point where the writer decided use his soapbox to launch an attack on those that support legal immigration and a trustworthy voting process. Is Easter not to be enjoyed by these folks? Let’s hope the Easter Bunny brings this religious “leader” a refresher lesson on how we are all God’s children and loved unconditionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.