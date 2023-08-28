Hearts go out to Maui
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our hearts go out to the People of Maui. The recent horrific wildfires are the worst in over a century causing a death toll of 115 (as of 24 Aug) and sadly rising. Causes and mitigation efforts are being examined every which way by ‘firefighters/ experts’, local, state & federal officials and politicians. So far response from the Federal Government has been totally inadequate. Hawaii’s Governor Green stated “It is a product of global warming, combined with drought, combined with a super storm generating large winds.”
How much was climate change a contributing cause of this disaster? I don’t know? There were record heat and dry conditions, but there were also questionable bureaucratic decisions at play such as inadequate water supply to fight the fires. Apparently, water supply is on an ‘Equity’ basis, and was delayed until state officials consulted with farmers. Another issue is that the Public Utilities Commission ignored warning signs & should have pushed Hawaiian Electric to shut down power earlier than it did, and of course the decision not to sound the alarms (sirens). These issues will be studied and debated exhaustively. We all need to be better stewards of our environment & continue developing alternative sustainable energy sources. But we also need common sense when transitioning to the ‘new green world’ & not do so in a hasty & reckless manner.
My purpose here is to pray for the people of Maui and offer our support. There are many ways to make donations such as Red Cross and Churches. Our Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church said we could designate Maui/ wildfires as a recipient on our offering envelops. Financial gifts to LMCPC are forwarded to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA). PDA is the disaster response ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA). To give directly go to pda.pcsusa.org. Other websites include Maui Strong and Maui Humane Society.
My Ohana (wife, kids & grandkids) and I had a wonderful time in Hawaii earlier this summer. We did not visit Maui this time, but we’ve been to Maui several times in the past. We remember beautiful Lahaina, the surrounding beaches & the road to Hana. But most of all we remember the Aloha Spirit! We believe it is alive and well with the people of Maui. Maui Strong!
Denny Ryder,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.