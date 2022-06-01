We must do something
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
An 11-year-old girl in Uvalde smeared blood on herself and played dead during the shooting. Does reading that give you chills? Do you wonder what is wrong with our society when a girl that young knew to do that? Will she ever be able to get the images of that day out of her mind?
In 2010, the See Something Say Something program was launched ”to raise public awareness of indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime.” Two years later, the Sandy Hook shooting occurred. At that point, many people raised their voices calling for gun control. They’ve been raising their voices ever since, yet the slaughter with guns continues.
This is terrorism. We, the people, have seen this time and time again. We raise our voices. We see something going on in our country, the continual killing of people in the most senseless of places, schools, churches, and grocery stores. We say something. We say that this has to end. However, nothing ever happens. It just goes on and on. As John Messeder said so aptly in his latest column on May 27th, when there is a leak in a roof, we don’t put off the repair waiting for the next time it rains. We have to do something now.
Nearly 90% of us (hard to believe in such a polarized country) are in favor of background checks. Smaller numbers, but still a majority, of Americans support creating a federal database tracking all gun sales as well as bans on assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines. So, why doesn’t anything happen? A tactic of gun rights groups, such as the NRA, is to seek inaction, because delays in making decisions following the days after these massacres creates a culture of hopelessness. They know that as the memory of the senseless killings at places such as Parkland and Buffalo fades, less pressure is put on lawmakers to act.
This is why we must continue to say something and do something. We must write and call our lawmakers and we must participate in marches/walks to let lawmakers know that we demand action. We must not re-elect those who do not listen when we say that this gun violence must end. Think of the little children in Uvalde who saw something, something unbelievably heinous, and are now forever silenced because no one listened last time. Or the time before. Or the time before that.
J.R. Scappini,
Gettysburg
