Lost or stolen firearms
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our growing gun violence epidemic often feels depressingly intractable, leaving us to question what can be done to make our communities safer. However, the PA legislature will soon have the opportunity to vote on bills that, if passed, will reduce gun violence across our Commonwealth. House Bill 338, and its companion Senate Bill 461, will mandate the reporting of lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours of discovery by their owners. Reporting lost or stolen firearms significantly helps law enforcement stem the flow of guns to those who cannot acquire them legally and often use them to commit other crimes.
Did you know that 21 guns disappear, on average, every day in Pennsylvania? And firearms are 20 times more likely to be stolen from gun owners than from gun dealers, according to CeaseFirePa.org. Yet as many as 40%of lost and stolen guns are never reported to law enforcement. States that encourage responsible gun ownership by requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms have seen a reduction in illegal gun trafficking by as much as 46%. PA can see a similar reduction in illegal gun movement if required reporting becomes law.
There are those who say required reporting “punishes” gun owners who have already been victimized by theft. According to the proposed legislation, recovered firearms will be returned to their legal owners. It is true that failure to report a gun loss would result in a fine and penalties would escalate for repeated negligence. However, requiring gun owners to report missing firearms is not an unreasonable or onerous task but rather a simple, sensible responsibility that will keep firearms out of the hands of those who cannot legally have them.
Gail Hull,
Gettysburg
